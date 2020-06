Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

THIS IS A SEMI-DETACHED HOME THAT LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY * LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER LOWES ISLAND * HUGE KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA * EACH UPPER BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN FULL BATH * NEW REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH GORGEOUS TILE AND HUGE WALK IN SHOWER * FINISHED LOWER LEVEL * HUGE PRIVATE DECK * INCLUDES ALL HOA AMENITIES - POOLS, EXERCISE FACILITY, TENNIS, ETC. * PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED