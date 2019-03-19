All apartments in Lowes Island
20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE

20358 Center Brook Square · No Longer Available
Location

20358 Center Brook Square, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful TH in Lowes Island with H/W floors, new paint, UL laundry and backs to common area. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE have any available units?
20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
Is 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20358 CENTER BROOK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
