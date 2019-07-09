43470 MECHANICSVILLE GLEN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Beautiful single family home in sort after Loudoun Valley Estates. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Office room on main level. Hard Wood floors on upper and main level. Open floor plan , high ceilings.Gourmet kitchen with beautiful Granite counter tops and oversized island. Stainless steel appliances in both main level and basement kitchen. Finished basement with kitchen and media room.Fenced yard and lots of space for kids to play. Close to schools and grocery stores, Tool road, future Metro, theaters, and much more