43206 ASHLEY GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny North East Facing Single Family Home~Custom Built Toll Brothers Extended Putnam Model with Inviting Front Porch~5 Bedrooms 4.5 Bathrooms with LOFT~Premium Lot faces Park~Hardwood Floors on Main Level~Extended Family Room~Fully finished lower level with rough in for Wet Bar~Large Rec room in the Basement~Huge rear entry garage-Custom Patio/Sun Room leading to Large Upgraded Composite Deck~Fenced backyard~Easy access to major commuter routes~Lots of community amenities and top notch Loudoun Schools~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-In Ready. Open House on Sunday July 14, 2019 1-4 PM.