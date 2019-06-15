43165 BARNSTEAD DR

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Beautiful Loudoun Valley Estates Single Family Home with open kitchen and stainless appliances. Outdoor entertaining space with trex deck and built in grill & fire pit. Fully finished walk up lower level with bedroom and full bath.