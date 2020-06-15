43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn. This home features upgraded cabinets, granite, tiles, SS appliances, hardwood floors and much much more! Across the parking lot from community clubhouse with olympic size pool. Conveniently Located near Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Greenway, shopping and restaurants. Creighton's Corner, Stonehill, Rock Ridge. Contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or email j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for questions. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765139)