All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Find more places like 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
/
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107

43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace · (202) 217-4807 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loudoun Valley Estates
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn. This home features upgraded cabinets, granite, tiles, SS appliances, hardwood floors and much much more! Across the parking lot from community clubhouse with olympic size pool. Conveniently Located near Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Greenway, shopping and restaurants. Creighton's Corner, Stonehill, Rock Ridge. Contact Joe Costantini at 571-501-3894 or email j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for questions. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have any available units?
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have?
Some of 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 does offer parking.
Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loudoun Valley Estates 2 BedroomsLoudoun Valley Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with BalconyLoudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Parking
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VABerryville, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity