Gorgeous two car garage town house in Ashburn in great school district. Close to airport, close to new metro, and bus park and rides. Big community, two play areas. Tennis courts, basketball courts inside the community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have any available units?
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have?
Some of 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.