All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE

42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace · (703) 390-9420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2664 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous two car garage town house in Ashburn in great school district. Close to airport, close to new metro, and bus park and rides. Big community, two play areas. Tennis courts, basketball courts inside the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have any available units?
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have?
Some of 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

