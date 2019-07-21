All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE

23290 Milltown Knoll Sq · No Longer Available
Location

23290 Milltown Knoll Sq, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have any available units?
23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have?
Some of 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE offer parking?
No, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23290 MILTOWN KNOLLS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
