Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

23243 HANWORTH STREET

23243 Hanworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

23243 Hanworth Street, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine Toll Brothers built 3 level extended 2 Car Garage Town Home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath~Gleaming hard wood floors, granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances~Extended Family Room~Large Master Bedroom with two Walk-in Closets~Good Size 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms~Bedroom level washer/dryer~Large Rec room in the Basement~Huge 2 Car garage with storage space~Walk to Park~Easy access to major commuter routes~Lots of community amenities and top notch Loudoun Schools~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have any available units?
23243 HANWORTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have?
Some of 23243 HANWORTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23243 HANWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
23243 HANWORTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23243 HANWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 23243 HANWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 23243 HANWORTH STREET offers parking.
Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23243 HANWORTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 23243 HANWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 23243 HANWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23243 HANWORTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 23243 HANWORTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 23243 HANWORTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

