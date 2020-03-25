23243 HANWORTH STREET

Amenities
Pristine Toll Brothers built 3 level extended 2 Car Garage Town Home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath~Gleaming hard wood floors, granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances~Extended Family Room~Large Master Bedroom with two Walk-in Closets~Good Size 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms~Bedroom level washer/dryer~Large Rec room in the Basement~Huge 2 Car garage with storage space~Walk to Park~Easy access to major commuter routes~Lots of community amenities and top notch Loudoun Schools~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.