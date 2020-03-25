23243 HANWORTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine Toll Brothers built 3 level extended 2 Car Garage Town Home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath & 1 Half Bath~Gleaming hard wood floors, granite counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances~Extended Family Room~Large Master Bedroom with two Walk-in Closets~Good Size 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms~Bedroom level washer/dryer~Large Rec room in the Basement~Huge 2 Car garage with storage space~Walk to Park~Easy access to major commuter routes~Lots of community amenities and top notch Loudoun Schools~NO PETS PLEASE~Move-in Ready.