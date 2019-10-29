All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE

22526 Scattersville Gap Terrace · No Longer Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

22526 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Larger model upscale 3-level home w/ bump-out extension & 2-car garage available immediately in family friendly neighborhood. Stunning light-filled 3 to 4 bedrm & 2 full/2 half baths w/ NO carpet & neutral paint. Gorgeous brazilian cherry flooring on main lvl. Updated gourmet kitchen w/ stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, granite, Formal living/dining rm. Master bedrm suite w/ his & hers walk-in closets, attached bath & sitting room. Vaulting ceilings. Large finished rec room. Backs to trees w/ large deck & patio for entertaining. Fully fenced backyrd. Plenty of parking-garage, driveway & visitor parking. Extra storage in garage. Fabulous community amenities: fitness center, pools, tennis courts, jogging/walking trails & playground. Great location close to route 28, 267, Dulles Airport, Metro (2020) & One Loudoun. Pets case by case w/ deposit & pet rent. Prefers 18-mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have any available units?
22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have?
Some of 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

