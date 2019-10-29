22526 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE

Amenities

Larger model upscale 3-level home w/ bump-out extension & 2-car garage available immediately in family friendly neighborhood. Stunning light-filled 3 to 4 bedrm & 2 full/2 half baths w/ NO carpet & neutral paint. Gorgeous brazilian cherry flooring on main lvl. Updated gourmet kitchen w/ stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, granite, Formal living/dining rm. Master bedrm suite w/ his & hers walk-in closets, attached bath & sitting room. Vaulting ceilings. Large finished rec room. Backs to trees w/ large deck & patio for entertaining. Fully fenced backyrd. Plenty of parking-garage, driveway & visitor parking. Extra storage in garage. Fabulous community amenities: fitness center, pools, tennis courts, jogging/walking trails & playground. Great location close to route 28, 267, Dulles Airport, Metro (2020) & One Loudoun. Pets case by case w/ deposit & pet rent. Prefers 18-mo lease.