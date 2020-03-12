22289 Philanthropic Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

Don't miss this fabulous home just built in 2018! Westmoore is a master planned community, just minutes away from the soon opening Ashburn metro station.

It features 5 bedrooms and 4,5 bathrooms on 3400 sq. ft. living space with loads of natural light throughout a deck and a roof terrace.

First floor: Generous 2-car garage with storage space and one bedroom with full bathroom.

Second floor: Open floor plan hosting the large gourmet kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, large island, breakfast bar, soft-close cabinets, ample dining- and sunny living room, finished with beautiful hardwood floors. The deck off this level will be perfect to enjoy your dinner outside.

Third floor: Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and high-end en suite master bathroom with oversize shower and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms and one full bathroom are located on this floor.

Fourth floor: The loft features another living or maybe playroom, a bedroom and the fourth full bathroom. From here you can access your spacious roof terrace and enjoy a drink with friends in the evening.

Lots of parking in the neighborhood. Many amenities dog park, playgrounds, county park with outdoor amphitheater. Multiple restaurants close by. Access to the community center with 24 hours gym, event space and pool.



Hurry, this house will not be long on the market!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



