Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
22289 Philanthropic Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:04 AM

22289 Philanthropic Drive

22289 Philanthropic Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22289 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Don't miss this fabulous home just built in 2018! Westmoore is a master planned community, just minutes away from the soon opening Ashburn metro station.
It features 5 bedrooms and 4,5 bathrooms on 3400 sq. ft. living space with loads of natural light throughout a deck and a roof terrace.
First floor: Generous 2-car garage with storage space and one bedroom with full bathroom.
Second floor: Open floor plan hosting the large gourmet kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, large island, breakfast bar, soft-close cabinets, ample dining- and sunny living room, finished with beautiful hardwood floors. The deck off this level will be perfect to enjoy your dinner outside.
Third floor: Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and high-end en suite master bathroom with oversize shower and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms and one full bathroom are located on this floor.
Fourth floor: The loft features another living or maybe playroom, a bedroom and the fourth full bathroom. From here you can access your spacious roof terrace and enjoy a drink with friends in the evening.
Lots of parking in the neighborhood. Many amenities dog park, playgrounds, county park with outdoor amphitheater. Multiple restaurants close by. Access to the community center with 24 hours gym, event space and pool.

Hurry, this house will not be long on the market!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Andreas Leindecker 571 685 9831
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have any available units?
22289 Philanthropic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have?
Some of 22289 Philanthropic Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22289 Philanthropic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22289 Philanthropic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22289 Philanthropic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22289 Philanthropic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22289 Philanthropic Drive offers parking.
Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22289 Philanthropic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22289 Philanthropic Drive has a pool.
Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have accessible units?
No, 22289 Philanthropic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22289 Philanthropic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22289 Philanthropic Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22289 Philanthropic Drive has units with air conditioning.
