22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

22267 Philanthropic Dr
Location

22267 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Room Rental only NOT entire townhouse!!!!!!!!Leasing rooms in a luxurious townhouse a few minutes walking to the future Ashburn metro station : 1st floor suite: $1050 (1 bed (13ft 7in X 14ft 10in ) +1 private bath and welcome center) 3rd floor mater s bedroom: $1250 (1 bed (17ft X 15ft 6in) with 2 big closets+ master s bath)3rd floor guest bedrooms: $800 (1 bed (11ft 4in X 12ft 10in )+ shared bath) Entire 4th floor: $1250 (1 bed (16ft 9inX 11ft) with 2 closets +1 private bath + living room (18ft10inX 12ft 7in)+ rooftop terrace (22ft X 11ft 7in) )Shared: Ample street parking, spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop, hardwood floor, outdoor patio for entertaining, full-sized dining area, large living room + half bath. Community: gym, outdoor pool, club house, trial, garden, two Harris Teeters in walking distance, right off the Dulles toll road, steps away from future metro and smart city Gramercy district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have any available units?
22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have?
Some of 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE offer parking?
No, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE has a pool.
Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
