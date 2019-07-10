22267 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Room Rental only NOT entire townhouse!!!!!!!!Leasing rooms in a luxurious townhouse a few minutes walking to the future Ashburn metro station : 1st floor suite: $1050 (1 bed (13ft 7in X 14ft 10in ) +1 private bath and welcome center) 3rd floor mater s bedroom: $1250 (1 bed (17ft X 15ft 6in) with 2 big closets+ master s bath)3rd floor guest bedrooms: $800 (1 bed (11ft 4in X 12ft 10in )+ shared bath) Entire 4th floor: $1250 (1 bed (16ft 9inX 11ft) with 2 closets +1 private bath + living room (18ft10inX 12ft 7in)+ rooftop terrace (22ft X 11ft 7in) )Shared: Ample street parking, spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertop, hardwood floor, outdoor patio for entertaining, full-sized dining area, large living room + half bath. Community: gym, outdoor pool, club house, trial, garden, two Harris Teeters in walking distance, right off the Dulles toll road, steps away from future metro and smart city Gramercy district.