43771 APACHE WELLS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Four level townhome close to the clubhouse for easy access to dining, tennis and pools! Plenty of parking! Hardwood floors on three levels and carpet in loft. Loft on 4th floor is a perfect study/den/library or play area! Low landscape maintenance.