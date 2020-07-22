All apartments in Loudoun County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

42722 Tunstall Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42722 Tunstall Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous Two Car Garage townhome close to the Dulles Green way. 3 bedrooms, 31/2 baths, upgraded kitchen with steel appliances and granite counter tops. Community has a pool, Harry's Teeter is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have any available units?
42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have?
Some of 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
