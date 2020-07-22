42722 TUNSTALL TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Two Car Garage townhome close to the Dulles Green way. 3 bedrooms, 31/2 baths, upgraded kitchen with steel appliances and granite counter tops. Community has a pool, Harry's Teeter is close by.