41831 BRISTOW MANOR DRIVE

Great Land Lord. Huge attached carriage home, wrapped with serene beauty of Brambleton golf course and Beaver Dam overlook. Built within natural preserve, this home offers great schools, community living, recreational facilities and much more. Over 3800 sq ft. living space with four full bedrooms and 4 full bath. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. ample parking for guests and families. featured club house to throw receptions. ****Detached room above garage is not included in this listing offering***