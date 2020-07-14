All apartments in Loudoun County
Loudoun County, VA
39459 Snickersville Tkpe
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

39459 Snickersville Tkpe

39459 Snickersville Turnpike · No Longer Available
Location

39459 Snickersville Turnpike, Loudoun County, VA 20117

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
Absolutely Charming 3BR Historic Property, circa 1750*Fully furnished* - **FULLY FURNISHED**Absolutely Charming Historic Property, circa 1750 Complete Renovated & Remodeled yet able to retain every essence of the homes charismatic character*Extremely light & bright throughout as you walk into this beautifully furnished home, the photos simply don't do it justice! A Gourmet Chef's Dream Kitchen with ample Maple Cabinetry space, lots of granite counter space, tiled backsplash, 6-burner stove, huge kitchen island, custom appliances & designer light fixtures finished off with recessed lights & tiled floors*Formal Living & Dining rooms are absolutely perfection for entertaining*Sitting area with original floors, exposed stone wall hearth fireplace & exposed beams from original build leads to sun-filled florida room & leads to library*History in each room alluring you to walk through more of this glamorous property while still offering the cozy feel of a home*A basement too! *3 upper level bedrooms*3 cozy fireplaces throughout! This home is meticulously cared for Lush Gardens on private 6 acre setting*House ONLY available for 6 month lease*Power, Gas & Cable included in rent!*Owner welcomes short-term lease as well*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*
This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213*

(RLNE5570089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have any available units?
39459 Snickersville Tkpe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have?
Some of 39459 Snickersville Tkpe's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39459 Snickersville Tkpe currently offering any rent specials?
39459 Snickersville Tkpe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39459 Snickersville Tkpe pet-friendly?
Yes, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe is pet friendly.
Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe offer parking?
No, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe does not offer parking.
Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have a pool?
No, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe does not have a pool.
Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have accessible units?
No, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe does not have accessible units.
Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have units with dishwashers?
No, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39459 Snickersville Tkpe have units with air conditioning?
No, 39459 Snickersville Tkpe does not have units with air conditioning.
