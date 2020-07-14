39459 Snickersville Tkpe

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace furnished granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely Charming 3BR Historic Property, circa 1750*Fully furnished* - **FULLY FURNISHED**Absolutely Charming Historic Property, circa 1750 Complete Renovated & Remodeled yet able to retain every essence of the homes charismatic character*Extremely light & bright throughout as you walk into this beautifully furnished home, the photos simply don't do it justice! A Gourmet Chef's Dream Kitchen with ample Maple Cabinetry space, lots of granite counter space, tiled backsplash, 6-burner stove, huge kitchen island, custom appliances & designer light fixtures finished off with recessed lights & tiled floors*Formal Living & Dining rooms are absolutely perfection for entertaining*Sitting area with original floors, exposed stone wall hearth fireplace & exposed beams from original build leads to sun-filled florida room & leads to library*History in each room alluring you to walk through more of this glamorous property while still offering the cozy feel of a home*A basement too! *3 upper level bedrooms*3 cozy fireplaces throughout! This home is meticulously cared for Lush Gardens on private 6 acre setting*House ONLY available for 6 month lease*Power, Gas & Cable included in rent!*Owner welcomes short-term lease as well*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213*



(RLNE5570089)