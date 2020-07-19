All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD

36950 Allder School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

36950 Allder School Road, Loudoun County, VA 20132

Amenities

carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location on paved road near schools. Views from the house and sizable lawn. Interior has newer carpet and appliances. First-level master bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs complete with 2-3 BRs and a full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have any available units?
36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
Is 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD offer parking?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have a pool?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq
Arcola, VA 20166
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACharles Town, WVLansdowne, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VABroadlands, VABrunswick, MDUrbana, MDSugarland Run, VAOakton, VAGreenbriar, VAFair Lakes, VAChantilly, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia