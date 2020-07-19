36950 Allder School Road, Loudoun County, VA 20132
Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location on paved road near schools. Views from the house and sizable lawn. Interior has newer carpet and appliances. First-level master bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs complete with 2-3 BRs and a full bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD have any available units?
36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
Is 36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
36950 ALLDER SCHOOL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.