24844 BLACK BIRCH COURT

Main Level Living for rent! 2 bedrooms on main level with open floor plan. Multi Sliding glass doors that leads to covered porch. Luxurious Master Bath and huge walk in closet. Gourmet Kitchen with walk in pantry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
