20569 MYERS PLACE

20569 Myers Pl, Loudoun County, VA 20175 Red Cedar
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
LOVELY OVER 6700 FIN SQ FT* 4 SIDED BRICK ON OVER 3/4 ACRE PRIVATE LOT* LARGE STONE PATIO* 5BRs 4.5BAs* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL* 9 FT CEILINGS ALL LEVELS* FORMAL LR & DR* 1ST FLOOR STUDY* HUGE KITCHEN W/LARGE CENTER ISLAND-GRANITE-SS APPLIANCES-BREAKFAST RM* 2 STORY FAMILY RM W/GAS FIREPLACE* SIDE 2 STORY CONSERVATORY* 4 LARGE BEDROOMS - 3 FULL BATHS UP* MBR W/TRAY CEILING-SITTING RM-HIS & HER CLOSETS-DOUBLE SINKS-LUXURY BA (SOAKING TUB-SEP SHOWER)* FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH LARGE REC RM W/ STONE BAR-GAME RM-MEDIA RM WITH CHAIRS- 5TH BEDROOM W/SITTING RM-FULL BA8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
