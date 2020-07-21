All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

20569 MYERS PLACE

20569 Myers Pl · No Longer Available
Location

20569 Myers Pl, Loudoun County, VA 20175
Red Cedar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY OVER 6700 FIN SQ FT* 4 SIDED BRICK ON OVER 3/4 ACRE PRIVATE LOT* LARGE STONE PATIO* 5BRs 4.5BAs* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL* 9 FT CEILINGS ALL LEVELS* FORMAL LR & DR* 1ST FLOOR STUDY* HUGE KITCHEN W/LARGE CENTER ISLAND-GRANITE-SS APPLIANCES-BREAKFAST RM* 2 STORY FAMILY RM W/GAS FIREPLACE* SIDE 2 STORY CONSERVATORY* 4 LARGE BEDROOMS - 3 FULL BATHS UP* MBR W/TRAY CEILING-SITTING RM-HIS & HER CLOSETS-DOUBLE SINKS-LUXURY BA (SOAKING TUB-SEP SHOWER)* FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH LARGE REC RM W/ STONE BAR-GAME RM-MEDIA RM WITH CHAIRS- 5TH BEDROOM W/SITTING RM-FULL BA8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20569 MYERS PLACE have any available units?
20569 MYERS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 20569 MYERS PLACE have?
Some of 20569 MYERS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20569 MYERS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20569 MYERS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20569 MYERS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20569 MYERS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 20569 MYERS PLACE offer parking?
No, 20569 MYERS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 20569 MYERS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20569 MYERS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20569 MYERS PLACE have a pool?
No, 20569 MYERS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 20569 MYERS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20569 MYERS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20569 MYERS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20569 MYERS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20569 MYERS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20569 MYERS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
