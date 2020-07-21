20569 MYERS PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

LOVELY OVER 6700 FIN SQ FT* 4 SIDED BRICK ON OVER 3/4 ACRE PRIVATE LOT* LARGE STONE PATIO* 5BRs 4.5BAs* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL* 9 FT CEILINGS ALL LEVELS* FORMAL LR & DR* 1ST FLOOR STUDY* HUGE KITCHEN W/LARGE CENTER ISLAND-GRANITE-SS APPLIANCES-BREAKFAST RM* 2 STORY FAMILY RM W/GAS FIREPLACE* SIDE 2 STORY CONSERVATORY* 4 LARGE BEDROOMS - 3 FULL BATHS UP* MBR W/TRAY CEILING-SITTING RM-HIS & HER CLOSETS-DOUBLE SINKS-LUXURY BA (SOAKING TUB-SEP SHOWER)* FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH LARGE REC RM W/ STONE BAR-GAME RM-MEDIA RM WITH CHAIRS- 5TH BEDROOM W/SITTING RM-FULL BA8