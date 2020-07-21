18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gated secured community with all the amenities. Brick 2 car garage with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, deck and fenced in back yard for your pet.