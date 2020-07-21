18497 Perdido Bay Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20176
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated secured community with all the amenities. Brick 2 car garage with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, finished basement, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, deck and fenced in back yard for your pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have any available units?
18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have?
Some of 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18497 PERDIDO BAY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.