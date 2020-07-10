9909 Hagel Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Completely renovated with New Appliances, Ceramic Tile in Main Level Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room - Walk out to Fenced Patio. Large Master Bedroom w/Full Bathroom on 2nd Level. 3rd Level has 2 Bedrooms w/ Dual Entry Bathroom. New AC unit.



1 Reserved Parking Space, and 1 Visitor Space. Community offers swimming pool, tennis courts.



Real Property Management Pros

Equal Housing Opportunity

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

*FREE BONUS INCLUDED** Quality Air filters shipped to your door every 2 months to help save you 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,815, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,815, Available 8/6/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.