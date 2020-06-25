9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

AWESOME BRICK FRONT END TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS, GREAT KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & BREAKFAST ROOM. HUGE LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH BEAUTIFUL MANTLE. BEAUTIFUL PATIO AND LARGE FLYING DECK OFF. A MUST SEE RENTAL PROPERTY.