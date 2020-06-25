AWESOME BRICK FRONT END TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS, GREAT KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & BREAKFAST ROOM. HUGE LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH BEAUTIFUL MANTLE. BEAUTIFUL PATIO AND LARGE FLYING DECK OFF. A MUST SEE RENTAL PROPERTY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
