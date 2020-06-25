All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE

9527 Shepherd Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9527 Shepherd Hills Drive, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AWESOME BRICK FRONT END TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS, GREAT KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS & BREAKFAST ROOM. HUGE LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH BEAUTIFUL MANTLE. BEAUTIFUL PATIO AND LARGE FLYING DECK OFF. A MUST SEE RENTAL PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9527 SHEPHERD HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University