8944 WAITES WAY

Compleletly renovated Townhouse. Ready to move. Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Brand new Statiness Steel Appliances, Microwave, washer and Dryer, New windows and doors, new deck. Do not miss will be gone soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
