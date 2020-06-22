8935 ATATURK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace. 9 foot ceilings on 2 levels. Huge master BR w/ coffer ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & luxury bath w/ jacuzzi! 2 decks, slate patio, finished walkout . Lower level family room with French doors to patio. Office and 2-car garage. 3 level bumpout on back. Close to VRE! NO PETS!! MOVE-IN READY