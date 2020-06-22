All apartments in Lorton
8935 ATATURK WAY

8935 Ataturk Way · No Longer Available
Location

8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace. 9 foot ceilings on 2 levels. Huge master BR w/ coffer ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & luxury bath w/ jacuzzi! 2 decks, slate patio, finished walkout . Lower level family room with French doors to patio. Office and 2-car garage. 3 level bumpout on back. Close to VRE! NO PETS!! MOVE-IN READY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 ATATURK WAY have any available units?
8935 ATATURK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8935 ATATURK WAY have?
Some of 8935 ATATURK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 ATATURK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8935 ATATURK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 ATATURK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8935 ATATURK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8935 ATATURK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8935 ATATURK WAY does offer parking.
Does 8935 ATATURK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8935 ATATURK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 ATATURK WAY have a pool?
No, 8935 ATATURK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8935 ATATURK WAY have accessible units?
No, 8935 ATATURK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 ATATURK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8935 ATATURK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 ATATURK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8935 ATATURK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
