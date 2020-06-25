All apartments in Lorton
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE

8035 Horseshoe Cottage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8035 Horseshoe Cottage Circle, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to a Spacious & Pristine Brick Front 3BR, 2 full bath, 2 half bath garage townhome backing to trees and located in desired Lorton Station South! With beautiful hardwood floors, wet bar and half bath on main level. Upgraded kitchen features include corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and center island with adjacent family room with gas fireplace and french doors leading to deck, perfect for entertaining. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Large master en-suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, jetted soaking tub and separate shower. Walk out lower level with huge rec room with 2nd half bath for guests. Spacious attached Garage parking. Community amenities include a pool, basketball court and tot lot! Short commute to DC, Ft Belvoir, Tysons Corner and minutes to Lorton Station VRE train station, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have any available units?
8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
