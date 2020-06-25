8035 HORSESHOE COTTAGE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

Welcome to a Spacious & Pristine Brick Front 3BR, 2 full bath, 2 half bath garage townhome backing to trees and located in desired Lorton Station South! With beautiful hardwood floors, wet bar and half bath on main level. Upgraded kitchen features include corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and center island with adjacent family room with gas fireplace and french doors leading to deck, perfect for entertaining. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Large master en-suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet, jetted soaking tub and separate shower. Walk out lower level with huge rec room with 2nd half bath for guests. Spacious attached Garage parking. Community amenities include a pool, basketball court and tot lot! Short commute to DC, Ft Belvoir, Tysons Corner and minutes to Lorton Station VRE train station, shops and restaurants.