All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 7708 BAIRD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
7708 BAIRD CT
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

7708 BAIRD CT

7708 Baird Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7708 Baird Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Appealing garage townhome in small, wooded enclave*Three finished levels with 3BR/2 full and 2 half baths*Hardwood foyer*Large living room, separate dining room*Expansive eat-in kitchen with island, 42" cabinets, pantry and doors to yard and patio*Main level 1/2 bath*Spacious master bedroom has luxury bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity, skylight and walk-in closet*Gas fireplace in walkout rec room with 1/2 bath*Newer HVAC*Perfect location close to VRE, library, shopping and major routes*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 BAIRD CT have any available units?
7708 BAIRD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7708 BAIRD CT have?
Some of 7708 BAIRD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 BAIRD CT currently offering any rent specials?
7708 BAIRD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 BAIRD CT pet-friendly?
No, 7708 BAIRD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 7708 BAIRD CT offer parking?
Yes, 7708 BAIRD CT offers parking.
Does 7708 BAIRD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 BAIRD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 BAIRD CT have a pool?
No, 7708 BAIRD CT does not have a pool.
Does 7708 BAIRD CT have accessible units?
No, 7708 BAIRD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 BAIRD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 BAIRD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 BAIRD CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7708 BAIRD CT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University