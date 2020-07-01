7708 BAIRD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Appealing garage townhome in small, wooded enclave*Three finished levels with 3BR/2 full and 2 half baths*Hardwood foyer*Large living room, separate dining room*Expansive eat-in kitchen with island, 42" cabinets, pantry and doors to yard and patio*Main level 1/2 bath*Spacious master bedroom has luxury bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity, skylight and walk-in closet*Gas fireplace in walkout rec room with 1/2 bath*Newer HVAC*Perfect location close to VRE, library, shopping and major routes*