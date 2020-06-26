7674 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE

3 Level TH, spacious 3 BR. Located near Ft Belvoir. Easy access to Rt. 1 and 95. Close to shops, restaurants and historic sites. Low maintenance front and back yard. Fenced rear yard with large deck. No pets. No smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
