7052 MUNDY POINT COURT.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

7052 MUNDY POINT COURT

7052 Mundy Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

7052 Mundy Point Court, Lorton, VA 22060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pristine three level town home offers nearly 2400 sq ft of well designed living space with premium location on a no-thru street overlooking a pond (seasonally) and backing to private wooded views. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main level and freshly cleaned carpets on upper and lower levels. Elegant crown moldings, column accents , chair rail and ceiling details. Main level has floor to ceiling windows and tall ceilings and flows to adjoining dining room with ample space for large party entertaining. Kitchen and open family room located on rear of home with access to deck. Granite counters, ss appliances and center island. Upstairs includes three bedrooms including spacious master suite with walk-in closet, tray ceiling and large bath with soaking tub & shower and dual vanity. Walkout lower level includes rec room with fireplace and 1/2 bath and access to garage. Unbeatable location min's to Ft. Belvoir base, VRE commuter rail, Lorton Town Center w/ easy access to I-95 for easy commute to DC and shopping. Nbrhood has community pool. Professional managed property - applicants to apply to PPM on line thru agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have any available units?
7052 MUNDY POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have?
Some of 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7052 MUNDY POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT offers parking.
Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7052 MUNDY POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

