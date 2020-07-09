7052 MUNDY POINT COURT.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pristine three level town home offers nearly 2400 sq ft of well designed living space with premium location on a no-thru street overlooking a pond (seasonally) and backing to private wooded views. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main level and freshly cleaned carpets on upper and lower levels. Elegant crown moldings, column accents , chair rail and ceiling details. Main level has floor to ceiling windows and tall ceilings and flows to adjoining dining room with ample space for large party entertaining. Kitchen and open family room located on rear of home with access to deck. Granite counters, ss appliances and center island. Upstairs includes three bedrooms including spacious master suite with walk-in closet, tray ceiling and large bath with soaking tub & shower and dual vanity. Walkout lower level includes rec room with fireplace and 1/2 bath and access to garage. Unbeatable location min's to Ft. Belvoir base, VRE commuter rail, Lorton Town Center w/ easy access to I-95 for easy commute to DC and shopping. Nbrhood has community pool. Professional managed property - applicants to apply to PPM on line thru agent.