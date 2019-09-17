4924 Bexley Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fafe2705f ---- $300 Move in Credit for Lease Start by 10/1*Top rated schools. Sought after neighborhood. Very quiet street with sidewalks. This home is in great condition and has many custom features and updates which include hardwood floors on the main level and kitchen, crown molding and chair rails. Huge family room addition with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and big picture windows which overlook a private, fenced back yard that backs to trees. Family room has a custom mantle with storage. 4 bedrooms on third level 3.5 total baths, 2 full baths on third level, ½ bath on main level and full bath on lower level Living Room Formal Dining room Eat-in kitchen Walk-out lower level with separate deck, with family room, full bath, office area, wet-bar and large storage room including washer/dryer and utility sink. Adorable one-of-a-kind 8’ by 12’ storage building out back, with a second story playhouse and deck, including swing set and slide. Large deck off of kitchen and family room that has a built in seating area and stairs to the back yard. 1 car garage Gas heating and hot water Walk to Metro bus line stops Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted