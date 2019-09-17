All apartments in Long Branch
Find more places like 4924 Bexley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Branch, VA
/
4924 Bexley Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4924 Bexley Lane

4924 Bexley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4924 Bexley Lane, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fafe2705f ---- $300 Move in Credit for Lease Start by 10/1*Top rated schools. Sought after neighborhood. Very quiet street with sidewalks. This home is in great condition and has many custom features and updates which include hardwood floors on the main level and kitchen, crown molding and chair rails. Huge family room addition with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and big picture windows which overlook a private, fenced back yard that backs to trees. Family room has a custom mantle with storage. 4 bedrooms on third level 3.5 total baths, 2 full baths on third level, &frac12; bath on main level and full bath on lower level Living Room Formal Dining room Eat-in kitchen Walk-out lower level with separate deck, with family room, full bath, office area, wet-bar and large storage room including washer/dryer and utility sink. Adorable one-of-a-kind 8&rsquo; by 12&rsquo; storage building out back, with a second story playhouse and deck, including swing set and slide. Large deck off of kitchen and family room that has a built in seating area and stairs to the back yard. 1 car garage Gas heating and hot water Walk to Metro bus line stops Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Bexley Lane have any available units?
4924 Bexley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 4924 Bexley Lane have?
Some of 4924 Bexley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Bexley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Bexley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Bexley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Bexley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 4924 Bexley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Bexley Lane offers parking.
Does 4924 Bexley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 Bexley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Bexley Lane have a pool?
No, 4924 Bexley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Bexley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4924 Bexley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Bexley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 Bexley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 Bexley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 Bexley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDKings Park West, VABurke, VAMantua, VAKings Park, VAWoodburn, VABurke Centre, VA
West Springfield, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAnnandale, VAWest Falls Church, VASpringfield, VAVienna, VADunn Loring, VAFair Oaks, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VANewington Forest, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia