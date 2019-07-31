4300 TARTAN OAK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available September 1st! Beautiful 3 level 1 car garage colonial in Chestnut Hills! Newer carpet and paint throughout. Renovated kitchen with huge island. HW floors in sep dining and formal living area. Partially finished basement. Tons of storage. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with large backyard and huge deck. Best schools.