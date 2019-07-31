Available September 1st! Beautiful 3 level 1 car garage colonial in Chestnut Hills! Newer carpet and paint throughout. Renovated kitchen with huge island. HW floors in sep dining and formal living area. Partially finished basement. Tons of storage. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with large backyard and huge deck. Best schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have?
Some of 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
