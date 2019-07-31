All apartments in Long Branch
4300 TARTAN OAK COURT
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

4300 TARTAN OAK COURT

4300 Tartan Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Tartan Oak Court, Long Branch, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available September 1st! Beautiful 3 level 1 car garage colonial in Chestnut Hills! Newer carpet and paint throughout. Renovated kitchen with huge island. HW floors in sep dining and formal living area. Partially finished basement. Tons of storage. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with large backyard and huge deck. Best schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have any available units?
4300 TARTAN OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Branch, VA.
What amenities does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have?
Some of 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4300 TARTAN OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 TARTAN OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
