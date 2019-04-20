Rent Calculator
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 9
7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE
7915 Appomattox Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7915 Appomattox Avenue, Loch Lomond, VA 20111
Loch Lomond
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted. Updated floor plan and features. Good size fenced backyard. Tiled flooring. Newer windows. Some work still in progress. no pets. New paved driveway to be installed in a couple weeks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have any available units?
7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Loch Lomond, VA
.
What amenities does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have?
Some of 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Loch Lomond
.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
