All apartments in Loch Lomond
Find more places like 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loch Lomond, VA
/
7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE

7915 Appomattox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7915 Appomattox Avenue, Loch Lomond, VA 20111
Loch Lomond

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted. Updated floor plan and features. Good size fenced backyard. Tiled flooring. Newer windows. Some work still in progress. no pets. New paved driveway to be installed in a couple weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have any available units?
7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loch Lomond, VA.
What amenities does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have?
Some of 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loch Lomond.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 APPOMATTOX AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VASudley, VAManassas Park, VAYorkshire, VABuckhall, VABull Run, VALinton Hall, VA
Chantilly, VAFair Lakes, VAGainesville, VAGreenbriar, VASouth Riding, VAFair Oaks, VAFranklin Farm, VADale City, VACounty Center, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VALake Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia