All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 9876 Sounding Shore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9876 Sounding Shore Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:36 PM

9876 Sounding Shore Lane

9876 Sounding Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9876 Sounding Shore Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d722f91037 ---- LOCATED IN AMENITY FILLED BRAEMAR*NEWER CARPET/RECENTLY TOUCH UP PAINT*KITCHEN W/SS APPLICANTS/NEW MICROWAVE*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FP & FORMAL DR*FF REC ROOM IN BASEMENT W/FB*MASTER SUITE W/DBL SINKS/WIC*CLOSE TO VRE/MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES/SHOPS/DINING*BASIC INTERNET/CABLE INCLUDE IN HOA FEE*POOL/BASKETBALL COURTS AND MORE*COME QUICK-WON\'T LAST LONG Attached Master Bathroom Automatic Garage Door Opener Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet Master Bedroom Walk In Fireplace Gas Insert Fireplace Mantel(S) Shades / Blinds Vanities Double Wall To Wall Carpeting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have any available units?
9876 Sounding Shore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have?
Some of 9876 Sounding Shore Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9876 Sounding Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9876 Sounding Shore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9876 Sounding Shore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane offers parking.
Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane has a pool.
Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9876 Sounding Shore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9876 Sounding Shore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia