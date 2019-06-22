9805 Nugget Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6567c1c065 ---- Deck Backing to Trees Conveniently Located Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining/Movies and the VRE*Five Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs*Master with Large Walk in Closet/Vaulted Ceilings/DBL Vanity/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower*Formal Living Room/Dining Room/Office*Gourmet Kitchen with Granite/Island/Ample Counter/Cabinet Space/Tile Backsplash*Family Room off Kitchen with Gas Fireplace*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Full Bath and Bonus Room makes Great in Law Suite* Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos