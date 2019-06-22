All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

9805 Nugget Ct

9805 Nugget Court · No Longer Available
Location

9805 Nugget Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6567c1c065 ---- Deck Backing to Trees Conveniently Located Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining/Movies and the VRE*Five Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs*Master with Large Walk in Closet/Vaulted Ceilings/DBL Vanity/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower*Formal Living Room/Dining Room/Office*Gourmet Kitchen with Granite/Island/Ample Counter/Cabinet Space/Tile Backsplash*Family Room off Kitchen with Gas Fireplace*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Full Bath and Bonus Room makes Great in Law Suite* Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Nugget Ct have any available units?
9805 Nugget Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9805 Nugget Ct have?
Some of 9805 Nugget Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Nugget Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Nugget Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Nugget Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Nugget Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Nugget Ct offer parking?
No, 9805 Nugget Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9805 Nugget Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Nugget Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Nugget Ct have a pool?
No, 9805 Nugget Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Nugget Ct have accessible units?
No, 9805 Nugget Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Nugget Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 Nugget Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Nugget Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 Nugget Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

