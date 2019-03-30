Rent Calculator
9652 TARVIE CIRCLE
Find more places like 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE.
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9652 TARVIE CIRCLE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM
1 of 40
9652 TARVIE CIRCLE
9652 Tarvie Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9652 Tarvie Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION - 4 BDRM 3.5 BATH - FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH EXTRA BEDROOM/OFFICE - DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE - FRESH PAINT - NEW ROOF - LARGE BEDROOMS- GREAT SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE have any available units?
9652 TARVIE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Linton Hall, VA
.
Is 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9652 TARVIE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Linton Hall
.
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9652 TARVIE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
