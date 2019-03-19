9614 Scales Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136 The Villages at Saybrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Newly painted, beautifully well maintained unit in braemar. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with attached garage. Unit has a patio and deck. Braemar amenities including pool, tot lot . Great schools.Text agent for appt. Available immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
