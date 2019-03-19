All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9614 SCALES PLACE

9614 Scales Place · No Longer Available
Location

9614 Scales Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Newly painted, beautifully well maintained unit in braemar. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with attached garage. Unit has a patio and deck. Braemar amenities including pool, tot lot . Great schools.Text agent for appt. Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 SCALES PLACE have any available units?
9614 SCALES PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9614 SCALES PLACE have?
Some of 9614 SCALES PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 SCALES PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9614 SCALES PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 SCALES PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9614 SCALES PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9614 SCALES PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9614 SCALES PLACE offers parking.
Does 9614 SCALES PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9614 SCALES PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 SCALES PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9614 SCALES PLACE has a pool.
Does 9614 SCALES PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9614 SCALES PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 SCALES PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 SCALES PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9614 SCALES PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9614 SCALES PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
