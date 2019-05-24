9279 Alvyn Lake Cr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bdbac3e059 ---- Well Kept 1 Car Garage TH Over 2100SF With Fenced Rear*Hardwood Flooring in the Main Living Area*Gourmet Kitchen with Table Space/Granite Counters and Plenty of Cabinet/Counter Space*Formal Dining Area and Spacious Living Room Provides a Versatile Living Space*Family Room in Basement with Half Bath/Access to Yard*Master Suite with Private Bath/DBL Sinks/Soaking Tub and Separate Shower*Community Pool and Numerous Amenities*Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining /VRE*Extra Long Driveway*Ample Visitor Parking Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos