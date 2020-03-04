All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated March 4 2020

9005 Enochs Ct

9005 Enochs Court · No Longer Available
Location

9005 Enochs Court, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Glenkirk Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Gainesville, VA. Fantastic schools, zoned for Patriot High School, Gainesville Middle School and Glenkrik Elementary, bus stop only 1 house away!

Amenities included: balcony/rear porch w/ outdoor fireplace, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, 3 car garage, in-law suite / den in basement can be used as optional 5th bedroom, and community pool. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Date Available: Mar 7th 2020. $3,800/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Property Owner at 610-283-8735 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Enochs Ct have any available units?
9005 Enochs Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9005 Enochs Ct have?
Some of 9005 Enochs Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Enochs Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Enochs Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Enochs Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 Enochs Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9005 Enochs Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Enochs Ct offers parking.
Does 9005 Enochs Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9005 Enochs Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Enochs Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9005 Enochs Ct has a pool.
Does 9005 Enochs Ct have accessible units?
No, 9005 Enochs Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Enochs Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Enochs Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Enochs Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9005 Enochs Ct has units with air conditioning.
