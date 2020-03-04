9005 Enochs Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Gainesville, VA. Fantastic schools, zoned for Patriot High School, Gainesville Middle School and Glenkrik Elementary, bus stop only 1 house away!



Amenities included: balcony/rear porch w/ outdoor fireplace, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, 3 car garage, in-law suite / den in basement can be used as optional 5th bedroom, and community pool. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.



Date Available: Mar 7th 2020. $3,800/month rent. $3,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Property Owner at 610-283-8735 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.