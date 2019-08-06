13794 TARTAN HILLS PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Open floor plan with deck to enjoy on a cool summer night. Enjoy brand new carpet throughout with spacious bedrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom with dual sink for convenience. Separate dining room with tons of natural light.