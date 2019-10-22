All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE

13024 Shenvale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13024 Shenvale Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have any available units?
13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have?
Some of 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13024 SHENVALE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

