All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 13011 Shenvale Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
13011 Shenvale Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13011 Shenvale Circle

13011 Shenvale Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13011 Shenvale Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cebdc43018 ----
Spacious kitchen flows into huge family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace*Formal living and dining rooms*Master suite with walk in closet*Finished rec room in basement*Neighborhood pool*Basic internet and cable included*Convenient to the VRE/Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos
**FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Shenvale Circle have any available units?
13011 Shenvale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 13011 Shenvale Circle have?
Some of 13011 Shenvale Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Shenvale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Shenvale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Shenvale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13011 Shenvale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13011 Shenvale Circle offer parking?
No, 13011 Shenvale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13011 Shenvale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13011 Shenvale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Shenvale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13011 Shenvale Circle has a pool.
Does 13011 Shenvale Circle have accessible units?
No, 13011 Shenvale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Shenvale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13011 Shenvale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 Shenvale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13011 Shenvale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia