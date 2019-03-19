13011 Shenvale Circle

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cebdc43018 ----
Spacious kitchen flows into huge family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace*Formal living and dining rooms*Master suite with walk in closet*Finished rec room in basement*Neighborhood pool*Basic internet and cable included*Convenient to the VRE/Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining
Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted
FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos
**FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos.