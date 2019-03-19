12843 Wishing Well Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Braemar
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wonderful, Updated 3 finished level garage Townhouse with Deck that Backs to privacy, trees and creek. Updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, Driveway and extra parking. Close to Shopping. Best Price in Neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
