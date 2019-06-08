12035 Country Mill Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d213ff069 ---- Great Brick Front 3 Bedroom Townhouse Offered for Rent*3 Finished Levels Featuring A Bright Open Floor plan with Ample Light. Premium Lot Backing to Common Area. Finished Walk Out Basement with Bath and 1 Car Garage. Enjoy Neighborhood Amenities Such As Pool, Tennis, Etc. Close to Shopping, Schools and Commuter Routes. Don't Miss It Call Today! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Marc Haakonson