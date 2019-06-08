All apartments in Linton Hall
Linton Hall, VA
12035 Country Mill Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

12035 Country Mill Drive

12035 Country Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12035 Country Mill Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d213ff069 ---- Great Brick Front 3 Bedroom Townhouse Offered for Rent*3 Finished Levels Featuring A Bright Open Floor plan with Ample Light. Premium Lot Backing to Common Area. Finished Walk Out Basement with Bath and 1 Car Garage. Enjoy Neighborhood Amenities Such As Pool, Tennis, Etc. Close to Shopping, Schools and Commuter Routes. Don't Miss It Call Today! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Marc Haakonson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

