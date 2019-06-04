All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

12014 Lake Dorian Drive

12014 Lake Dorian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Lake Dorian Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92559f0027 ---- Beautiful 3 Level garage town home in Pembrooke OVER 2800SF*3 BR, 3.5 BATH *Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island and Granite Counter tops* Backs to Trees* Hardwood Floors on Main LVL* Crown Molding * Comfortable sized Living and Family Rooms* Cozy Fireplace*Master Bed with DBL Vanities, Soaking Tub and Sep. Shower* Deck and Hot Tub fun* Ample storage space* Alarm System* Professionally Managed Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Automatic Garage Door Opener Crown Molding Fireplace Glass Doors Fireplace Screen Tub Soaking Vanities Double Vanities Separate Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have any available units?
12014 Lake Dorian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have?
Some of 12014 Lake Dorian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 Lake Dorian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Lake Dorian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Lake Dorian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive offers parking.
Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have a pool?
No, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have accessible units?
No, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 Lake Dorian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 Lake Dorian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

