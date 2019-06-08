10509 Bristow Station Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b38f569068 ---- 3 Bedrooms, 2.55 Baths*Grand Brick Front Entrance*3 Finished Levels with Tons of Space*Large Bright Kitchen with Center Island*2 Car Garage*Rec Room Walks Out to Spacious Yard*Single Family Living Space and Yard for Townhouse Price* Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Closet Master Bedroom Walk In Crown Molding Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades / Blinds Tub Soaking Wall To Wall Carpeting