Linton Hall, VA
10409 RIFLE ROAD
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

10409 RIFLE ROAD

10409 Rifle Road · No Longer Available
Location

10409 Rifle Road, Linton Hall, VA 20136
New Bristow Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available for rent on March 1, 2020. No pets, No smoking. Gorgeous 1984 sq ft brick front townhome for rent in amenity rich New Bristow Village! Plenty of parking in 2 car garage, driveway, and on street. Enjoy access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and walking paths. Don't miss out on this elegant town house. Tall ceilings with floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous crown molding. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas fireplace, and open concept living area. Washer and Dryer are on the upper bedroom level. VRE train station is a short 4 minute drive away! Great for commuters! Easy access to Route 28 and I-66. $45 application fee. Please call or email to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have any available units?
10409 RIFLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have?
Some of 10409 RIFLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 RIFLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10409 RIFLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 RIFLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10409 RIFLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10409 RIFLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10409 RIFLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10409 RIFLE ROAD has a pool.
Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10409 RIFLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10409 RIFLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10409 RIFLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10409 RIFLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
