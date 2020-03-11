10409 RIFLE ROAD

Amenities

Available for rent on March 1, 2020. No pets, No smoking. Gorgeous 1984 sq ft brick front townhome for rent in amenity rich New Bristow Village! Plenty of parking in 2 car garage, driveway, and on street. Enjoy access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and walking paths. Don't miss out on this elegant town house. Tall ceilings with floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous crown molding. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas fireplace, and open concept living area. Washer and Dryer are on the upper bedroom level. VRE train station is a short 4 minute drive away! Great for commuters! Easy access to Route 28 and I-66. $45 application fee. Please call or email to make an appointment.