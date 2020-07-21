All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

6626 Cypress Point Road

6626 Cypress Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Cypress Point Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhouse end-unit available for rent in gorgeous Pinecrest community located on north side of Little River Turnpike and between Braddock and Old Columbia Pike. Great school district (Columbia Elementary). Walking distance to Metro bus stop. Plenty of parking, including reserved spot. Community includes two playgrounds and tennis courts.

Main floor has spacious kitchen with all new appliances, dining room, half-bath, living room, and recently renovated deck in back. Upstairs is master bedroom with full bath, and two bedrooms with another full bath. New washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs. Basement level includes a finished rec room and full bath, and a work/utility room with plenty of storage space.

Townhouse and Community Features & Amenities
New appliances (refrigerator, dish washer, microwave, stove/oven, washer, and dryer)
Fireplace in living room
Washer and Dryer conveniently located upstairs
Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in dining room and living room
3 bedrooms, all located upstairs
3.5 bathrooms: .5 bathroom on main level, full bath in basement, 2 full baths upstairs
Recently renovated deck
Reserved parking spot, plenty of additional parking
Walking distance to Metro bus
2 playgrounds and tennis courts in community
Friendly neighbors
Conveniently located to I-395, I-495, Columbia Pike, and Braddock Road. Several shopping centers within just a few minutes
Monthly rental price includes HOA fee.

Minimum 12-month lease. Open to longer leases.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alexandria-va?lid=12527055

(RLNE5118789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Cypress Point Road have any available units?
6626 Cypress Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6626 Cypress Point Road have?
Some of 6626 Cypress Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Cypress Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Cypress Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Cypress Point Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 Cypress Point Road is pet friendly.
Does 6626 Cypress Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 6626 Cypress Point Road offers parking.
Does 6626 Cypress Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6626 Cypress Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Cypress Point Road have a pool?
No, 6626 Cypress Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 6626 Cypress Point Road have accessible units?
No, 6626 Cypress Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Cypress Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 Cypress Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6626 Cypress Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6626 Cypress Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
