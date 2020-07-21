6626 Cypress Point Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhouse end-unit available for rent in gorgeous Pinecrest community located on north side of Little River Turnpike and between Braddock and Old Columbia Pike. Great school district (Columbia Elementary). Walking distance to Metro bus stop. Plenty of parking, including reserved spot. Community includes two playgrounds and tennis courts.



Main floor has spacious kitchen with all new appliances, dining room, half-bath, living room, and recently renovated deck in back. Upstairs is master bedroom with full bath, and two bedrooms with another full bath. New washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs. Basement level includes a finished rec room and full bath, and a work/utility room with plenty of storage space.



Townhouse and Community Features & Amenities

New appliances (refrigerator, dish washer, microwave, stove/oven, washer, and dryer)

Fireplace in living room

Washer and Dryer conveniently located upstairs

Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in dining room and living room

3 bedrooms, all located upstairs

3.5 bathrooms: .5 bathroom on main level, full bath in basement, 2 full baths upstairs

Recently renovated deck

Reserved parking spot, plenty of additional parking

Walking distance to Metro bus

2 playgrounds and tennis courts in community

Friendly neighbors

Conveniently located to I-395, I-495, Columbia Pike, and Braddock Road. Several shopping centers within just a few minutes

Monthly rental price includes HOA fee.



Minimum 12-month lease. Open to longer leases.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alexandria-va?lid=12527055



(RLNE5118789)