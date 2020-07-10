All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

6449 Second Street

6449 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6449 2nd Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d52e3306c ----
Gourmet kitchen w/ marble counters atop modern cabinets, SS appliances, island w/ breakfast bar. Spacious living room with windows on three sides. Completely updated baths, master w/ double vanity. Two large main level bedrooms, upper as master option. Huge fully fenced backyard w/ patio, raised garden beds, and shed. Inside the beltway, minutes to 395, 495! *FREE BONUS INCLUDED** Quality Air filters shipped to your door every 2 months to help save you 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Attic Finished
Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile
Bedroom Entry Level
Vanities Double

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Second Street have any available units?
6449 Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
Is 6449 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Second Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6449 Second Street is pet friendly.
Does 6449 Second Street offer parking?
No, 6449 Second Street does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Second Street have a pool?
No, 6449 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 6449 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6449 Second Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6449 Second Street does not have units with air conditioning.

