6449 Second Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d52e3306c ----
Gourmet kitchen w/ marble counters atop modern cabinets, SS appliances, island w/ breakfast bar. Spacious living room with windows on three sides. Completely updated baths, master w/ double vanity. Two large main level bedrooms, upper as master option. Huge fully fenced backyard w/ patio, raised garden beds, and shed. Inside the beltway, minutes to 395, 495! *FREE BONUS INCLUDED** Quality Air filters shipped to your door every 2 months to help save you 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted
Attic Finished
Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile
Bedroom Entry Level
Vanities Double