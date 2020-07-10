All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6423 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6423 2nd Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:56 AM

6423 2nd Street

6423 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6423 2nd Street, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Great Room for Inlingua students and working young professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 2nd Street have any available units?
6423 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
Is 6423 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6423 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6423 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6423 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 6423 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 6423 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 6423 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6423 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6423 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia Apartments with GymLincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lincolnia Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America