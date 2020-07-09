All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

6401 Hawk View Ln

6401 Hawk View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Hawk View Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Luxurious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhome with 1 Car Garage in Alexandria! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring. The downstairs level is decked out with wall to wall carpeting and a family room with wood burning fireplace. Next, the large living room & dining room featuring stunning light fixtur, ample natural light & access to the enormous deck, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen follows boasting a eat-in kitchen, ample cabinet space & great counter space. The bedrooms are boasted with wall to wall carpeting, generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. The Master bedrooms holds a walk-in closet and a bath with double vanities, garden tub & stand up shower. Located minutes away from I-395, major roads, shopping, Indian Run Park and RAS Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Hawk View Ln have any available units?
6401 Hawk View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6401 Hawk View Ln have?
Some of 6401 Hawk View Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Hawk View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Hawk View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Hawk View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Hawk View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6401 Hawk View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Hawk View Ln offers parking.
Does 6401 Hawk View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Hawk View Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Hawk View Ln have a pool?
No, 6401 Hawk View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Hawk View Ln have accessible units?
No, 6401 Hawk View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Hawk View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Hawk View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Hawk View Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Hawk View Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
