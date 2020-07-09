6401 Hawk View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Luxurious 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhome with 1 Car Garage in Alexandria! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring. The downstairs level is decked out with wall to wall carpeting and a family room with wood burning fireplace. Next, the large living room & dining room featuring stunning light fixtur, ample natural light & access to the enormous deck, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen follows boasting a eat-in kitchen, ample cabinet space & great counter space. The bedrooms are boasted with wall to wall carpeting, generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. The Master bedrooms holds a walk-in closet and a bath with double vanities, garden tub & stand up shower. Located minutes away from I-395, major roads, shopping, Indian Run Park and RAS Community Center.