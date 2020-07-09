All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6323 MERLE PL

6323 Merle Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6323 Merle Place, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This charming, light-filled, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, split level is situated on a gorgeous over-sized .26+ acre lot with great curb appeal. Enjoy the private and serene setting in the fully fenced rear yard with a custom covered deck. Beautifully landscaped front yard with brick walkways and steps leading to front entrance. Side brick walkway takes you through a beautiful arched arbor to rear. Family room is stunning with vaulted ceilings, soaring brick gas fireplace and wall to wall windows. Retreat to 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and bay windows. Open concept kitchen features gas cooking, back-splash and large bay window and sliding glass door to the picturesque rear yard and deck...Formal dining room with transom casement windows and built-in china cabinet. Lower level is finished with recreation room, TV nook and built-ins . Roof and gutters were replaced September, 2017. Block away from the elementary school. Nearby Bren Mar Park on 32.4 acres with nature trails...Easy access to I 395, I 495, Van Dorn Metro Station, and VRE Station. Proximity to Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, DC, new Amazon HQ & Old Town Alexandria is less than 15 miles away. Bren Mar Recreation Association offers optional pool & tennis memberships. Nearby shopping centers, grocery stores and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 MERLE PL have any available units?
6323 MERLE PL has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6323 MERLE PL have?
Some of 6323 MERLE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 MERLE PL currently offering any rent specials?
6323 MERLE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 MERLE PL pet-friendly?
No, 6323 MERLE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6323 MERLE PL offer parking?
Yes, 6323 MERLE PL offers parking.
Does 6323 MERLE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 MERLE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 MERLE PL have a pool?
Yes, 6323 MERLE PL has a pool.
Does 6323 MERLE PL have accessible units?
No, 6323 MERLE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 MERLE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 MERLE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 MERLE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 MERLE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
