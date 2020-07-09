6323 MERLE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

This charming, light-filled, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, split level is situated on a gorgeous over-sized .26+ acre lot with great curb appeal. Enjoy the private and serene setting in the fully fenced rear yard with a custom covered deck. Beautifully landscaped front yard with brick walkways and steps leading to front entrance. Side brick walkway takes you through a beautiful arched arbor to rear. Family room is stunning with vaulted ceilings, soaring brick gas fireplace and wall to wall windows. Retreat to 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and bay windows. Open concept kitchen features gas cooking, back-splash and large bay window and sliding glass door to the picturesque rear yard and deck...Formal dining room with transom casement windows and built-in china cabinet. Lower level is finished with recreation room, TV nook and built-ins . Roof and gutters were replaced September, 2017. Block away from the elementary school. Nearby Bren Mar Park on 32.4 acres with nature trails...Easy access to I 395, I 495, Van Dorn Metro Station, and VRE Station. Proximity to Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, DC, new Amazon HQ & Old Town Alexandria is less than 15 miles away. Bren Mar Recreation Association offers optional pool & tennis memberships. Nearby shopping centers, grocery stores and great restaurants.